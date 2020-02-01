Saints' Michael Thomas: Wins Offensive Player of the Year
Thomas was voted the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year on Saturday.
It's hard to argue against Thomas winning the hardware, though Carolina's Christian McCaffrey was certainly in contention among non-quarterbacks. Thomas set a new NFL record with 149 receptions this season, finishing with 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns to boot in helping the Saints to a 13-3 record.
