Thomas (knee) won't have his practice window opened prior to Thursday's game against the Rams, Mike Triplett of New Orleans.Football reports.

Thomas has spent the requisite four weeks on injured reserve, so his 21-day practice window can be opened at any point moving forward. The veteran wide receiver isn't ready to return yet, and coach Dennis Allen was unable to provide a return timetable for Thomas on Monday. After Thursday's game, the Saints won't play again until Dec. 31 in Tampa Bay.