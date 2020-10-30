Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Chicago, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Marquez Callaway (ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (reserve/COIVD-19) will also miss the game, leaving Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris as the Saints' top options at wide receiver. Thomas was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, perhaps inching toward a return for Week 9 against Tampa Bay or Week 10 against San Francisco. He still hasn't played in a game since the season opener.