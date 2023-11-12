Thomas (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Vikings, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Thomas sustained what appeared to be an injury to his right knee during the Saints' first possession of the game Sunday. He hauled in one of his two targets for nine yards on the opening drive, but was replaced by A.T. Perry on the Saints' next possession while getting his knee checked out on the sideline in the injury tent. Thomas was listed as questionable to return in the second quarter, but he remained in the locker room following halftime and was downgraded to out. The Saints are on bye Week 11, so Thomas will have some extra time to heal up in advance of the team's next game Nov. 26 at Atlanta.