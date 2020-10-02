Thomas (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Detroit, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Thomas was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, potentially setting him up for a return Week 5 against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. His Saints will first take on a major challenge, as TE Jared Cook (groin) and four other starters also have been ruled out for Sunday in Detroit. The Saints have been using Tre'Quan Smith, Emmanuel Sanders and Deonte Harris as their main grouping for three-wide formations, with Bennie Fowler also chipping in the occasional snap. Alvin Kamara figures to have another busy Sunday, while rookie tight end Adam Trautman could take on the majority of Cook's vacated snaps.