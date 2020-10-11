The Saints have ruled out Thomas (ankle) for Monday's contest against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Even if the Saints likely believe he can handle the rigors of a game at the moment, keeping Thomas on the sideline for a fourth consecutive game seems like a prudent one with a Week 6 bye on tap. He'll thus have two more weeks to get past the high left ankle sprain that he sustained in the regular-season opener, with an eye toward returning Sunday, Oct. 25 versus the Panthers. On Monday, New Orleans will roll with Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Bennie Fowler at wide receiver.