The Saints ruled Thomas (ankle) out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Drew Brees (ribs) is expected to return from injured reserve, but he'll have to get it done without his top wide receiver. The Saints held Thomas out of practice all week, seemingly due to a setback with the ankle issue that caused a prolonged absence earlier this season. Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith figure to get the most wideout reps Sunday, with Alvin Kamara and Jared Cook also leading candidates to take on some of the vacated targets. Thomas has accounted for 29 percent of the Saints' targets in six games since he returned to action Week 9. The wideout's next chance to play will be a rare Friday game in Week 16, with the Saints getting only four days of rest before they face the Vikings on Dec. 25.