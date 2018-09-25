Gillislee gained 10 yards on three carries in Sunday's win against the Falcons.

Gillislee had the same number of carries as quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill, who each ran the ball three times in Sunday's contest, with Brees actually reaching the end zone twice. Meanwhile, starting running back Alvin Kamara totaled 31 touches -- 16 carries and a whopping 15 receptions. Perhaps needless to say, Gillislee does not appear to be an integral part of the Saints backfield. With Mark Ingram set to return from suspension after Week 4, Gillislee probably does not need to be owned in most fantasy leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories