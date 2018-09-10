Gillislee gained nine yards on three carries and lost a fumble in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Gillislee signed with New Orleans earlier this month following his release from New England. There was some thought that Gillislee could fill the power-back role while Mark Ingram serves a four-game suspension, but the sixth-year pro fell flat in his Saints debut. A negative game script in which the Saints spent much of the afternoon playing from behind certainly didn't help the one-dimensional runner, but Gillislee did little to help his own cause, as his second-quarter fumble was returned for a touchdown. A better game by the Saints in Week 2 against the Browns could lead to more touches for Gillislee but the running back will nevertheless be hard to trust following his poor opener.