Saints' Mike Gillislee: Eight carries in Week 2
Gillislee gained 18 yards on eight carries in Sunday's win against the Browns.
Gillislee played just nine offensive snaps compared to 51 snaps for starter Alvin Kamara. While Gillislee should continue to see a handful of weekly touches while Mark Ingram remains suspended, he's totaled a mere 27 yards in his first two games. With such meager production, Gillislee should not be anywhere near most starting lineups and can probably be cut or left on waivers in many fantasy leagues with Ingram expected to return in Week 5.
