Saints' Mike Gillislee: Listed as No. 2 back
Gillislee is listed behind Alvin Kamara on the Saints' current running back depth chart, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
With Mark Ingram (who scored 12 TDs in 2017) set to miss the first four games of the season, Kamara is clearly the team's lead back. Gillislee's quick rise up the depth chart since signing with the team Sunday suggests that he could carve out a role in Ingram's absence, notably in short-yardage situations. Meanwhile, the 5-foot-6, 203-pound Scott is on hand to provide a change-of-pace option and can potentially contribute as a returner.
