Gillislee was signed by the Saints on a one-year deal Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Gillislee's visit with the Saints concluded with the signing of a one-year contract for the former Patriot, who had just been released by New England on Saturday. He'll likely be a candidate for touches primarily in short-yardage situations as a complement to starter Alvin Kamara and Boston Scott while Mark Ingram (suspension) misses the first four weeks of the regular season.

