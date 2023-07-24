Forristall (undisclosed) passed his physical Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Saints will presumably activate Forristall off the active/PUP list now that he's healthy. The undrafted product out of Alabama has been in the league since 2021, mostly spending time on the Browns' practice squad. He's appeared in six games over the past two seasons, but he failed to catch his only target during that stretch.