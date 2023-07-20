Forristall (undisclosed) was placed on the Active/PUP list Thursday, Terrin Waack of NOLA.com reports.
Forristall joined the Saints on a reserve/future contract in January. He's been in the league since 2021, mostly spending time on the Browns' practice squad. Forristall is very unlikely to make the roster out of training camp, and his current injury issues won't help his cause.
