Loewen is expected to miss a few days of practice while nursing a minor undisclosed injury, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Loewen sustained the injury in Thursday's preseason opening victory over the Jaguars. The issue does not sound serious, so expect him to return once his health allows, as he is competing for a depth role on the Saints' defensive line.

