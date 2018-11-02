Loewen (neck) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Loewen has not played a snap since Week 2, but will nonetheless suit up for New Orleans' game against Minnesota in Week 9. The depth defensive end appears to have fully recovered from a lingering neck injury, but if Loewen does see the field it will likely be on special teams.

