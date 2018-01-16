Loewen (ankle) has returned to full health after undergoing surgery earlier this season, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Loewen is healthy and able to run again after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Saints' Week 2 loss to New England. The converted linebacker who went undrafted out of Arkansas looks to persevere through a plethora of injuries (including a Lisfranc injury in his final collegiate game) which has kept him from making a significant impact on the Saints' defensive line. Loewen failed to record a tackle in two regular season appearances in 2017, although he did record 1.5 sacks during the preseason.