Loewen (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Loewen had recently been sidelined with a minor, undisclosed injury. The 24-year-old is competing for a spot providing depth at defensive end on the final roster, so his participation at practice will be imperative.

