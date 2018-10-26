Saints' Mitchell Loewen: Won't play Sunday
Loewen (neck) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Loewen is nursing a neck injury, and remains without a timeline for his recovery. The depth defensive end's absence is unlikely to affect New Orleans' defense, but could cause additional special teams snaps to me made available.
