Matavao finished the 2025 season with two receptions (on two targets) for 10 yards in six appearances for the Saints.

Matavao opened his 2025 rookie season in a special-teams role before he was let go and joined the Saints' practice squad. The seventh-rounder spent time on and off the active roster toward the end of the season, as New Orleans dealt with a rash of injuries, including season-ending injuries for tight ends Foster Moreau (ankle) and Jack Stoll (knee). Matavao will look to carve out a larger role in 2026.