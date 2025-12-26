The Saints signed Matavao from the practice squad to the active roster Friday.

The move corresponds with the Saints placing fellow tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) on injured reserve. Matavao was selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the UCLA product has bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. He figures to be the Saints' TE4 behind Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill and Jack Stoll over the final two games of the regular season.