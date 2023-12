The Saints claimed Rice off waivers Wednesday.

Rice was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, and it didn't take him long to land in a new spot. New Orleans may have signed Rice as insurance behind Pete Werner, who missed Week 13 with an oblique injury, though Werner returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday. Rice played in 12 games for Tennessee before being let go, and he totaled 26 tackles (14 solo) over 82 defensive snaps.