Shepherd (eye) is active for Sunday's Week 17 tilt against Las Vegas.
Shepherd was a last-minute inactive last Monday against Green Bay after suffering an eye injury. However, he logged an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week and will be able to take the field Sunday. Shepherd's return has resulted in John Ridgeway (coach's decision) being a healthy scratch for Week 17.
