Shepherd (eye) was listed as a full participant in New Orleans' practice estimate Thursday.
Shepherd is seemingly healthy after having suffered an eye injury during the team's Week 16 shutout loss to the Packers. He should return to his role as one of the team's starting defensive tackles for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders.
