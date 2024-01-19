Shepherd appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 regular season, logging 50 tackles and three sacks.

Shepherd set a new career high in tackles for the fourth season in a row while also accumulating three sacks for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old played in more of a rotational role over his first five seasons with the Jets, but he led the Saints' defensive tackles with 562 defensive snaps played this season. Shepherd signed a three-year, $15 million contract with New Orleans in March, and he should retain a prominent role alongside fellow interior defensive linemen Khalen Saunders and 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee in 2024.