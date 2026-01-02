Shepherd (ankle/knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

The Fort Hays State product didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and is now in line to miss the Saints' season finale due to ankle and knee injuries. Shepherd had one of the best years of his career in 2025, tallying 47 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 16 contests. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect John Ridgeway to operate as one of the Saints' top defensive ends.