Shepherd made one solo tackle during Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers.
Shepherd appeared in 16 regular-season games for New Orleans in 2024, in which span he made 37 tackles (16 solo) including 1.5 sacks. The starting defensive tackle is entering the final year of his deal with the Saints, though New Orleans has a potential 'out' from his contract this offseason.
