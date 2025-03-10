The Saints signed Shepherd to a one-year extension Monday, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shepherd has been an integral part of New Orleans' defensive line over his first two seasons with the team, recording 87 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, across 33 regular-season games (30 starts). The Fort Hays State product was previously under contract through the 2025 season, so this extensions will keep him in New Orleans for the next two years. Expect Shepherd to serve as one of the Saint's top interior defensive linemen again in 2025.