Shepherd (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers in Paris, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Shepherd had missed the Saints' previous two games while recovering from an illness, but he appeared to have moved past the ailment after he was a full participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday. Unfortunately for Shepherd, he appears to have experienced a setback in his recovery, as he was unable to practice in any capacity Friday and then took a questionable tag into Sunday. The Saints will hold him out for one more game, but with a bye on tap in Week 8, Shepherd could be ready to resume playing in the team's following game Nov. 8 versus the Browns.