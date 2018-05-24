Saints' Nathan Stupar: Practicing without limitation
Stupar is a full participant at the Saints' OTAs, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Stupar tore his ACL last October, ending his season prematurely. Now healthy and able to practice fully, he'll look to solidify his role on the defense and be a significant contributor behind starting linebackers Craig Robertson, Demario Davis, and A.J. Klein.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Coleman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....