Stupar is a full participant at the Saints' OTAs, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Stupar tore his ACL last October, ending his season prematurely. Now healthy and able to practice fully, he'll look to solidify his role on the defense and be a significant contributor behind starting linebackers Craig Robertson, Demario Davis, and A.J. Klein.

