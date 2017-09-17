Play

Stupar (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Stupar was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, but he'll ultimately be able to suit up and play through the hamstring issue. Starting outside linebacker Stephone Anthony (ankle) has been ruled out, so Stupar could be in line for additional snaps if Hau'oli Kikaha were to suffer an injury of his own as well.

