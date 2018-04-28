Saints' Natrell Jamerson: Lands in New Orleans
The Saints selected Jamerson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 164th overall.
Jamerson, a Wisconsin product, is a player who can make an immediate impact on special teams. ESPN's Todd McShay referred to Jamerson as the top all-around special teams player in the draft with an ability to make contributions in both the return game and in kick coverage. In the secondary, Jamerson projects as a free safety at the NFL level after racking up 12 passes defensed in his senior season.
