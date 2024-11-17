The Saints activated Sewell (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Sewell suffered an ACL injury in Week 17 of the 2023 regular season, and his recovery prompted the Saints to place the 27-year-old on the PUP list at the start of the regular season. He's still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, but if he's cleared to play, Sewell would give the Saints depth at linebacker, which is timely considering starter Pete Werner (hand) is considered a game-time decision.