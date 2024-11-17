Sewell (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Sewell is in line to make his 2024 regular-season debut Sunday. He started the season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from a torn ACL injury he suffered in December of 2023. Sewell's ability to practice in full all week prompted his activated from the PUP list Saturday, and he will provide depth at linebacker behind starters Pete Werner, Demario Davis and Willie Gay.