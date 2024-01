Sewell (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.

The 25-year-old linebacker out of Utah tore his ACL in the Saints' Week 17 win over the Buccaneers, so it's no surprise that he's shifted over to IR. Sewell has appeared in 16 games for New Orleans this season, recording 15 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and forcing one fumble while playing 323 total snaps (57 defensive and 266 on special teams).