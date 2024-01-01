Sewell suffered an ACL injury, which will require surgery, in the Saints' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Sewell will now focus on prep for surgery, as opposed to New Orleans' Week 18 opponent, the Falcons. The Utah product's second NFL season will come to an end with 16 games played, 15 tackles (11 solo) and a forced fumble while mostly covering on special teams. It's not clear what type of ACL injury specifically Sewell is dealing with, or if he's in danger of missing most of or any of the 2024 campaign.