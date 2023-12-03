Sewell is warming up in the injured Pete Werner's (oblique) spot Sunday, and he's expected to make his first career start in Week 13, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old linebacker has appeared in 15 games over the course of his NFL career, logging six total tackles (all coming in 2023). Sewell has primarily been a special-teamer for New Orleans, playing only eight total defense snaps over the last two seasons. He'll have big shoes to fill in Week 13, as Werner ranks second on the Saints in total stops on the year (67).