The Saints placed Sewell (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Sewell suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season and isn't yet 100 percent. Undrafted out of Utah in 2022, Sewell has appeared in 20 games for the Saints over the last two seasons, mainly focusing on special teams. He'll likely fill a similar role in 2024.