Saints head coach Dennis Allen said in February that Sewell (knee) isn't expected to be ready for training camp, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Given that Sewell tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, it's not surprising that the linebacker will be eased back from surgery. Once healthy, the 25-year-old -- who recorded 15 tackles in 16 regular-season outings in 2023 -- is in line to reprise his depth/special-teams role with New Orleans.