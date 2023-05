Anderson has signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

In his final season at Tulane, Anderson posted a career-best 113 total tackles to go along with two sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games. His 5-foot-9 frame is below average for the linebacker position, but his speed and pursuit of the football could help him get reps on third downs and special teams.