Saints' Nick Easton: Absent from injury report
Easton (concussion) has cleared concussion protocol and will be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Easton has been sidelined for the Saints' previous two games. He is now set to resume his role as a reserve offensive lineman.
