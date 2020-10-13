site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Easton: Out with concussion
RotoWire Staff
Easton has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Chargers due to a concussion, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
It's unclear as to when Easton suffered the injury, but the Saints will be thin on the offensive line the rest of the way as a result.
