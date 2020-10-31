site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Easton: Ruled out again
Easton (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Bears, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Easton started the first five games of the season, but Cesar Ruiz has taken over while he sat out the last two contests. Ruiz is expected to start at right guard once again.
