Saints' Nick Easton: Shifts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Easton (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Easton started nine games during the regular season, but now he won't be available until the Super Bowl. Cesar Ruiz is expected to start at right guard in Sunday's wild-card game against the Bears.
