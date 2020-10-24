site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Easton: Will miss another game
Easton (concussion) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
Easton hasn't cleared the league's concussion protocol and was unable to practice all week. He'll look to make enough progress to return Week 8 against the Bears.
