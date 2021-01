Easton (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff game against the Bears, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 28-year-old returned from a two-game absence due to a concussion to start the regular-season finale, and he suffered another concussion in that contest. Easton figures to be sidelined beyond Sunday's contest given the recency of the two concussions. Cesar Ruiz should be back at right guard for the Saints.