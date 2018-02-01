Saints' Nick Fairley: Uncertain to play again
Fairley, who was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list last June after he was revealed to have a heart condition, is uncertain to seek medical clearance to play during the 2018 season, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis indicated last week that there hasn't been any talks regarding Fairley's contract and future with the team, and that the two sides have no timetable to reach a resolution on the matter. Fairley, who signed a four-year contract with New Orleans last March that included an $8 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed, never played a down with the Saints after the condition was discovered. As a result, the Saints are seeking to recoup the money owed to Fairley, with an arbitrator likely to determine if Fairley needs to return the signing bonus or negotiate a settlement between the two sides. The 30-year-old potentially seeking medical clearance from doctors would add another wrinkle to the negotiations.
More News
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Excels in first season with Saints•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: On pace to set career highs•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Posts second straight game with two sacks Sunday•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: 1.5 sacks in Week 3•
-
Saints' Nick Fairley: Signing with Saints•
-
Nick Fairley: Visiting with Patriots•
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Hilton, Doyle want Luck on their side
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle at the Pro Bowl, and both Colts are...