Fairley, who was placed on the reserve/Non-Football Injury list last June after he was revealed to have a heart condition, is uncertain to seek medical clearance to play during the 2018 season, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis indicated last week that there hasn't been any talks regarding Fairley's contract and future with the team, and that the two sides have no timetable to reach a resolution on the matter. Fairley, who signed a four-year contract with New Orleans last March that included an $8 million signing bonus and $14 million guaranteed, never played a down with the Saints after the condition was discovered. As a result, the Saints are seeking to recoup the money owed to Fairley, with an arbitrator likely to determine if Fairley needs to return the signing bonus or negotiate a settlement between the two sides. The 30-year-old potentially seeking medical clearance from doctors would add another wrinkle to the negotiations.