The Saints selected Saldiveri in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 103rd overall.

Saldiveri (6-foot-6, 318 pounds) was a standout tackle at Old Dominion and heads into the NFL as one of the more athletic linemen in the 2023 draft. His lack of reach would be a concern (33 and 1/4-inch arms) at tackle, but since the Saints already have Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk at the position, it would seem Saldiveri is headed to guard. Saldiveri projects fairly well whichever position he tries, as he tested very well across the board at the combine (5.21-second 40, 31-inch vertical, 111-inch broad jump).