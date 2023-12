Saldiveri (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The rookie offensive lineman out of Old Dominion seems to be dealing with some shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to miss New Orleans' next four games after being placed on IR. Saldiveri had appeared in four games for the Saints before suffering this injury, playing a total of 37 snaps (18 offensive and 19 on special teams).