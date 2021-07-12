Vannett expects to have chances to make plays in the passing game with New Orleans. "I'm just excited for being in this system, especially as a tight end." Vannett said during minicamp. "I think they do a great job of really giving us a legit shot of making plays in this system."

Spending time with Seattle, Pittsburgh and Denver since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2016, Vannett never topped 20 receptions in college and he's only done it once through five years in the pros. While New Orleans' Sean Payton represents the first offensive-minded coach that Vannett will play under in the NFL, the potency of the Saints offense going forward largely hinges on the ability of Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill to replace future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. While Vannett should see plenty of playing time this year after the Saints decided against further bolstering the tight end through the draft, the 28-year-old seems significantly less likely to emerge as a fantasy asset compared to Adam Trautman, who racked up 916 yards and 14 touchdowns during his final season at Dayton in 2019.